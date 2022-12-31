Obituary & Services: Robert Brock Griffin

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Robert Brock Griffin, age 38, left this earth on December 29, 2022, at his home in Jameson, Missouri, surrounded by family and friends as he took his heavenly journey home.

Brock was born on February 15, 1984, in Trenton, Missouri to Bob and Marlene (Clark) Griffin. He was welcomed home by two sisters, Rebecca and Bobbie.

Brock was a 2002 graduate of Jameson High School and attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO. After college, he left Missouri in 2006 for Oklahoma. Brock was a member of the Missouri High School Rodeo and Missouri Valley College Rodeo teams. While in Oklahoma, he raised and trained performance horses and showed them at the AQHA show. He was the manager of a 10,000-acre cattle ranch and was an avid calf roper and team roper. He loved his horses.

He was preceded in death by his father. Brock is survived by his mother, Marlene Griffin; sisters, Rebecca (Quentin) Albrecht of Maryville and Bobbie (Jeff) Ward of Gilman City; and nephews, Mason (McKenzie) Ward, Miles (Kelsi) Ward, Gannon (Tatum) Albrecht, Gavin Albrecht, and Gage Albrecht. One great nephew, Lane Clark Ward, and one great niece, Lakyn Rae Ward. Both were his pride and joy as they had the horse gene and loved to come ride with Uncle Brock.

Brock now joins his Lord and Savior and the great cattle drive in heaven with his dad and all the ‘ole cowboys, family, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to St. Luke’s Foundation to support the transplant program. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, January 1st, 2023, at the AV Spillman Event Center in Jamesport. The family will receive friends from 6 PM to 8 PM, Saturday evening, also at the Spillman Center. Burial will follow the services at Old Scotland Cemetery, near Jameson. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Jamesport.

