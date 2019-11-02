Man to be tried for murder of Leah Dawson has case moved to Nodaway County

A motion for change of venue was sustained this week for a Maysville man charged with the felonies of second-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse.

Kenneth Wykert’s case was transferred to Nodaway County from DeKalb County, and a jury trial is scheduled to start March 30th.

A motion for a change of judge and venue was made on October 15 and the Missouri Supreme Court assigned Judge Roger Prokes October 24th.

Wykert has been identified as the boyfriend of 23-year-old Leah Dawson of Maysville who went missing June 5th and whose remains were found June 26th.

