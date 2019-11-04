Community of Galt to conduct smoke testing of sewer system

The community of Galt will be testing for leaks in its sewer system by blowing smoke into sewer lines on Wednesday, November 6th and Thursday, November 7, 2019.

The smoke is to reveal sources of sewer odors and locations where stormwater and other surface waters are entering the sewer system. A special non-toxic smoke is to be used in the tests. The smoke leaves no residuals nor stains and has no effects on plants and animals. The smoke has a distinctive, but not unpleasant odor and only lasts a few minutes where there’s adequate ventilation.

Because plumbing in homes and other buildings is connected to the sewer system, some of the smoke may enter structures. That could happen if vents connected to the building’s sewer pipes are inadequate, defective, or improperly installed. Smoke also could enter buildings if traps under sinks, tubs, basins, showers, and other drains are dry, defective, improperly installed, or missing. Another reason why smoke could enter buildings is because pipes, connections, and seals of wastewater drain in and under buildings are damaged, defective, have missing plugs, or improperly installed.

If traces of smoke or odor enters a building, it’s an indication sewer gases and odors also may enter the structure. The sewer gases and odors can be unpleasant, dangerous, and a health hazard to occupants and correcting the problem should be done in an urgent manner.

Galt officials indicate they will render all possible cooperation, but the correction of defects on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. The services of a professional plumber is many times required.

Questions can be directed to Galt City Hall during regular business hours which are Tuesday mornings from 8 until 10:30 and Friday mornings between 8 and noon.

