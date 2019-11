The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Trenton man in Daviess County on Friday afternoon on several allegations.

Forty-eight-year-old Jamie Wilson was accused of the felonies of possession of a controlled substance—more than 35 grams of marijuana and endangering the welfare of a child as well as unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, cutting in on the overtaking vehicle, and no insurance.

Wilson was transported to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares