Man pleads guilty to burglarizing two Missouri gun shops

State News November 10, 2023 KTTN News
A man on Thursday admitted breaking into two Jefferson County, Missouri gun shops in 2020 and stealing multiple firearms. 

Carnell Robinson, 21, of Jennings, Missouri, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. 

On July 12, 2020, at about 1 a.m., burglars broke into Mike’s Pawn and Jewelry in Imperial, where they stole four AR-style rifles, a shotgun, ammunition, and jewelry.

The next day, also at 1 a.m., they broke into Top Gun Shooting Sports near Arnold and stole two rifles and numerous boxes of ammunition. 

Robinson’s fingerprint was later found on a gun case at Mike’s.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel on Feb. 14, 2024. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both. 

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce is prosecuting the case.

