Rural and town mail carriers conducted their May 14th drive for food and paper products and succeeded in collecting 3,000 pounds of items.

All of the products will be donated to the Grundy County Community Food Pantry in Trenton.

Kaci Moulin is the post office supervisor and Jennifer Hoover is the postmaster in Trenton.

(Photo by Pope Moysuh on Unsplash )