Obituary & Services: Ronnie Roberts

Ronnie Roberts, a 78-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 12:45 p.m., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at St. Luke’s Northland Hospital in Kansas City, MO.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Resthaven Mortuary of Trenton. Burial will follow in the Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Trenton. Open visitation will be from 9:00 a.m., until 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations are suggested instead of flowers to the Food Pantry or the Shriner’s Hospital and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.

Ronald Leslie Roberts was born December 23, 1943, in Trenton to Leslie and Winfred (Baker) Roberts. He graduated from Gilman City High School in the class of 1961. He served with the United States Army from March 24, 1964, until March 20, 1966. He was with the 101st Airborne division. On January 22, 1972, he was united in marriage to Dixie Nelson in Bethany, Missouri She preceded him in death on March 13, 2002. Ronnie farmed in Harrison, Daviess, and Grundy counties, for most of his life. After the loss of Dixie, Ronnie made a point to drive around town and the county keeping a watchful eye on friends and family. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners, Elk’s Lodge 801, the American Legion, the Joseph L. Norton V.F.W. Post 919, and had been attending South Evans Church.

Surviving relatives include his children Rick Gott and wife Janet of Trenton, Mike Gott of Trenton, and Kim Wade and husband Russ of Trenton, a brother Jerry Roberts and wife Janice of Trenton, a sister Brenda Jones and significant other Bob of Jameson, MO, grandchildren; Derrick Gott and wife Keri, Dustin Gott and wife Kara Daniel Gott and wife Abbie, Matt Wiggins, Lindsay Phillips and husband Cody, Katelyn Cahill and wife Jessie, Michael Cahill, Gage Gott, and Dominique Hurst great-grandchildren Gavin Griffin, Lexi Gott, Riley Gott, Ryan Gott, Vivian Gott, Hank Gott, Edie Gott, Violet Phillips, Ella Phillips, and Drew Cahill, nieces and nephews Rodney Roberts and wife Penny, Michelle Mitchell and husband Justin, and Chris Jones and wife Michelle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter Sonjia Cahill.