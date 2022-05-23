Two from Chillicothe arrested in Grundy County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Chillicothe residents were arrested for their alleged involvement in separate incidents on Saturday, May 21st in Grundy County.

Multiple counts have been filed against 21-year-old Devin Max Keithley who faces two felony counts for driving while revoked or suspended as well as resisting arrest and creating a substantial risk to any other person. Six misdemeanor counts were filed including driving while intoxicated, 2nd-degree property damage, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to signal or improper signal when turning, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, and failure to halt for a stop sign. No bond was set pending an appearance on Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Court documents, in part, say Deputy Caleb Ireland was attempting a traffic stop for an alleged expired registration. After the law enforcement cars’ sirens and lights were activated, Keithley is accused of speeding, exceeding 100 miles an hour. He’s also accused of causing property damage by driving through a residential yard and going through a fence. Devin Keithley has several previous convictions in 2020 and 2021 through the Livingston County Circuit Court.

Eighteen-year-old Matthew David Silkwood has been charged as a minor visibly intoxicated. Bond is $5,000 cash with Silkwood to appear in court on Tuesday. He has previous convictions from 2020 and 2021 for a minor in possession in Livingston and Daviess counties.

(Devin Max Keithley photo courtesy Missouri Department of Corrections)

(Booking photo of Matthew Silkwood not available)