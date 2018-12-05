Louisiana, Missouri man extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Louisiana, Missouri man Tuesday on a felony non-support charge.

Forty-six-year-old Timothy Johnson was arrested in Pike County and has been charged with non-support—total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support. Johnson was extradited to Grundy County Wednesday with a bond of $10,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court December 11th.

Court documents accuse Johnson of failing to provide adequate food, clothing, lodging, and medical attention for his minor children for whom he was legally obligated to provide such support and failing to make an ordered children support payment in July 2018 with child support arrears for $9,092.13.

Johnson previously pleaded guilty or was found guilty of felony second-degree assault in Daviess County Circuit Court.