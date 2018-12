Trenton Municipal Utilities has set a boil advisory for a portion of Trenton due to repairs to a water main valve.

The advisory affects customers on West Ninth Street from Main to West 10th, West 10th from Cedar to Chestnut, Cedar from West 10th to West 12th, West 11th from Chestnut to Gilmore, and Gilmore from West 10th to West 12th.

The precautionary boil advisory continues until 5:30 Thursday evening, December 6th.