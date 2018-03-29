Locust Creek Conservation Area near Milan to host seminar for young people

Youth ages 6 to 15 will have opportunities for archery shooting, fishing, skeet shooting, shotgun patterning, and a turkey calling demonstration at the Locust Creek Conservation Area near Milan.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will partner with the National Wild Turkey Federation to offer the Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics, and Sportsmanship seminar at the conservation area’s lake Saturday from 8:30 in the morning until 1 o’clock in the afternoon. Lunch and equipment will be provided to participants for free.

Participants wanting to pattern their shotguns should bring their own firearms and select ammunition and you should note that pre-registration is required.

Contact Sullivan County Conservation Agent Sean Ernst at 573-673-7588 to pre-register.

