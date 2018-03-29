Audio: Petition to put Medical Marijuana on the ballot circulating in Trenton

Several individuals are collecting signatures in the area for an initiative petition to legalize medical marijuana in Missouri.

Regional Campaign Coordinator Milton Edwards is working to collect signatures in the Sixth Congressional District and explains the initiative.

The petition states that state government entities estimate initial one-time costs of 2.6 million dollars, annual costs of 10 million dollars, and annual revenues of at least 10 million dollars. It further says local government entities estimate no annual costs and are expected to generate at least $152,000 in annual revenues.

Edwards talks about the cost to state and local governments.

Edwards also talks about requirements in order to sign the petition.

The petition needs 100,126 signatures before it can be submitted to the Secretary of State’s Office by May 6 and Edwards says only about 20,000 signatures are still needed.

He adds that Grundy County citizens may sign the petition at the Trenton Post Office, the Casey’s General Store on Ninth Street in Trenton, and the Smoker’s Outlet in Trenton.

