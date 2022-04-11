Young hunters take 2,881 turkeys over youth weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that young turkey hunters in Missouri harvested 2,881 birds over the past youth weekend, April 9 and 10. The top harvest counties were Miller with 87 birds harvested, Osage with 71, and Franklin with 71.

Young hunters checked 2,795 turkeys during the 2021 spring youth weekend.

“Despite a cooler than normal morning on Saturday, the weather during the youth weekend provided mostly favorable hunting conditions,” said MDC Turkey Biologist Reina Tyl. “It was great to see almost three thousand youth were able to capitalize on those good conditions and make lasting memories of a successful turkey hunt.”

Get more harvest information by county at this link.

The regular spring turkey season runs from April 18 through May 8. For more on spring turkey hunting in Missouri, visit this link.

