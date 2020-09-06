Livingston County Sheriff, Humane Society of Missouri investigate stolen horse, animal neglect

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force this week with an investigation of possible possession of a stolen horse and animal neglect.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports investigation showed false information on the stolen horse, and the person was found to be in possession of 11 horses, eight dogs, and various poultry and rabbits.

Some of the horses needed attention, and a veterinarian visit had already been scheduled for this week. Another person who owned three of the broodmares took possession of his animals due to the concern about conditions. Another horse was found to be owned by another person, and Cox says a report is being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration of animal neglect or an abuse violation due to an existing injury.

The Humane Society and Livingston County Sheriff’s Office will continue to monitor the situation and communicate with the owner and vet.

