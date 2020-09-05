Planned road work in north Missouri for the week of September 7, 2020

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of September 7, 2020.

MoDOT will halt temporary lanes closures throughout the state to accommodate an increase in traffic due to the Labor Day holiday. Most temporary lane closures will stop at noon on Friday, Sept. 4, and resume Tuesday morning, Sept. 8. Some long-term closures, ramp closures, and head-to-head traffic may remain in place.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, mowing, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over Hopkins Creek and bridge rehabilitation project over Route T (mile marker 58-60) through spring 2021. A 14-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 169 – Drainage work from County Road 305 to Heritage Drive, Sept. 8

U.S. Business Route 71 – Drainage work northbound at County Road 339, Sept. 8

Route 48 – Pothole patching at the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Sept. 9 – 10

Atchison County

Route U – CLOSED for further evaluation of a completed bridge rehabilitation project south of Phelps City.

Route C – Pothole patching from Westboro to Route M, Sept. 8

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from Route M to the Brownville Bridge, Sept. 8 – 11

Route 46 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 59 to Route EE, Sept. 8 – 11

Route F – Drainage work 1 mile north of Route B, Sept. 8 – 11

Buchanan County

I-29 – Concrete patching in preparation for a resurfacing project from south of Route O to the Platte County line through early September. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. nightly and some lane closures could remain up around-the-clock. The full resurfacing project is expected to begin Sept. 8 and be completed in mid-October.

Route E – Striping from U.S. Route 169 to Route 116, Sept. 8 – 12

Route H – Striping from Route 371 to U.S. Route 169, Sept. 8 – 12

U.S. Route 36 – Ramp CLOSED westbound for crash barrel maintenance to southbound Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway), Sept. 9, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Route V – Drainage work, Sept. 8 – 11

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge through early November

Clinton County

I-35 – Guardrail work as part of a resurfacing project from the Clay County line to just north of Route 116 through mid-September

Chariton County

Route 11 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 24 to U.S. Route 36 (Linn County), Sept. 8 – 12. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route 5 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 24 to the Howard County line, Sept. 8 – 12. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Snapp Road to Allen Road, Sept. 9, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 129 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route NN to Salt Lick Avenue, Sept 10, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Route C (Exit 78) to U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92, Harrison County) through September

Route 6 – Resurfacing project from I-35 to the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton (Grundy County) through September

U.S. Route 69 – Culvert replacement 0.5 miles south of Route 6, Sept. 8

Route 6 – Drainage work at 140th Street, Sept. 9

Route K – Pothole patching from Route P to Route 6, Sept. 10

DeKalb County

Route D – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over Ervens Branch River, 0.4 miles north of Route W, through early November.

Gentry County

Route FF – Pothole patching, Sept. 8 – 10

Route U – Pothole patching, Sept. 8 – 11

Route AF – Drainage work from Route B to 0.5 miles west, Sept. 10 – 11

Grundy County

Route 6 – Sidewalk and utility work in Trenton from 4th Street to the Muddy Creek Bridge through mid-September. This includes Saturday work.

Route 6 – Guardrail work for a resurfacing project from the Muddy Creek Bridge east of Trenton to I-35 (Daviess County) through September

Route Y – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Northeast 20th Street to Northeast 28th Street, Sept. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 6 to Route 139 (Linn County), Sept. 8 – 11

Harrison County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice from Route T to Route B due to a culvert washout

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 (Exit 92) to Route C (Exit 78, Daviess County) through September.

Route F – Pothole patching from Route EE to West 130th Avenue, Sept. 8

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED for a slide repair project near Mill Bluff Road, south of Forest City, through late September.

I-29 – Bridge deck replacement project over Route E and Kimsey Creek through mid-September. A 16-foot width restriction is in place.

Linn County

Route 11 – Scrub seal project from U.S. Route 36 to U.S. Route 24 (Chariton County), Sept. 8 – 12. Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers and a pilot car will guide motorists around the work zone.

Route E – Pothole patching from Route 139 to Route 6 (Grundy County), Sept. 8 – 11

Livingston County

Route 190 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Thompson River. A 10-foot width restriction is in place. The bridge rehabilitation project is expected to continue through late November.

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Grand River through mid-December. An 11.5-foot width restriction is in place.

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the White Cloud Creek Bridge, east of Route AB, and Stream and Florida Creek bridges, west of Route AB. The project to replace all four bridges is expected to continue through early December.

Routes E, V, and NN – Pothole patching, Sept. 8 – 11

Route UU – Pothole patching, Sept. 9 – 10

Sullivan County

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement project 0.2 miles west of Route B near Green City through mid-September

Route PP – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project over East Medicine Creek through the end of the year.

