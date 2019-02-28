Livingston County Senior Tax Board awards funding for senior citizen safety

The Livingston County Senior Tax Board recently awarded funding to the Livingston County Health Center’s Aging in Place Initiative to help encourage safety practices among seniors.

The board approved funds to purchase 10 Knox Box key vaults to be loaned to seniors living alone and in need. A Knox Box Rapid Entry System is a small wall-mounted safe that holds keys for fire departments, emergency medical services, and sometimes police to retrieve in emergency situations. The boxes will become the property of the Chillicothe Fire Department, as boxes have to be cleared through the local fire department.

The Livingston County Senior Tax Board also approved funds to provide fifty 911 rural location signs on posts for Livingston County residents at least 60 years old. Volunteers are to place the signs for the residents. Those who would like to be considered should contact their local fire department or the sheriff’s office.

