Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled receive safety training

The Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County partnered with the Trenton Fire Department and Grundy County Ambulance for safety training recently.

Thirty-one individuals and volunteers from FFDD participated in bus safety under the instruction of Dustin Whorton and Lane Beverlin. Instruction included proper ways to exit the vehicle in case of an emergency, the importance of staying together while traveling and calling 911 in case of an emergency.

Jenny Hunter and Hollie Anderson discussed what is in an ambulance, what happens in the case of an emergency, and the importance of allowing emergency personnel to assist.