Livingston County Library to offer Bob Ross paint-along

The Livingston County Library will be offering a Bob Ross Paint-Along.

Those attending will be watching an episode of The Joy of Painting while painting right along with Bob. Attendees will be using oil paints to create the painting “Winter’s Grace”. All supplies will be provided and participants will get to take home their 16 x 20 canvas creation. Please wear clothes that you don’t mind getting paint on!

Registration is required and opens Monday, November 26. Each session is limited to 20 participants. To register for this program, please call the library at 660-646-0547.