The Livingston County Commission will meet at the courthouse in Chillicothe twice next week.

The meetings will be held Tuesday and Thursday starting at 9:30 each morning.

Tuesday’s agenda includes a phone meeting with Darrin Smith with GovSpend at 11 o’clock, Commissioner Ed Douglas attending a Main Street Chillicothe meeting from 11:30 to 2 o’clock, and a Census webinar from 2 to 4 o’clock.

Thursday’s agenda includes a County Aid Road Trust planning meeting at 1 o’clock.

