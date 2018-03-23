Annual Mercer County 5K to be held April 14

The Mercer County Health Department will hold its annual Mercer County 5K next month.

The event will be held at the Mercer City Park the morning of April 14th at 7:30 and is free to Mercer County residents.

Cash prizes will be awarded for first, second, and third place in the categories of men, women, and children 18 years old and younger. Those who preregister by March 28th will receive a free t-shirt.

To pre-register contact the Mercer County Health Department at 305 West Main Street in Princeton or phone (660) 748-3630.

