Chillicothe City Council to meet Monday, March 26 with full agenda

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a workshop and its regular meeting at the Chillicothe City Hall Monday evening.

The council will discuss the 2018-2019 proposed budget during the 5:30 workshop.

The agenda for the regular meeting at 6:30 includes a public hearing to consider the adoption of the 2018-2019 budget for the City of Chillicothe and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities.

The agenda also includes ordinances amending the 2017-2018 budget, approving an agreement with All-State Consultants for the 2018 Street Project, ratifying an amendment to the city administrator’s contract, amending the personnel handbook, and accepting a contract with the YMCA to operate the Danner Park concessions as well as a contract with Grand River Entertainment for Shaffer Park.

The council is to accept bids for mowing services, fuel and oil, and SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) fill station and compressor for the fire department.

An executive session is also planned.

Like this: Like Loading...