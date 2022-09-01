Lillian DesMarias Youth Library to host “Wiggles & Giggles” baby storytimes

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The “Wiggles & Giggles Baby Storytimes” will be held on Tuesdays at 2:00 p.m. throughout September.

The story time will feature age-appropriate stories, finger plays, songs, and rhymes. The program will be approximately twenty minutes. The storytimes are targeted at babies under the age of 2, but siblings are welcome. No registration is necessary for this event.

For more information about this program and upcoming events at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library, contact the Youth Department at 660-646-0563.