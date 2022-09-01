Felony domestic assault arrest warrant issued for Joshua Charlton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chillicothe Police officer. Twenty-four-year-old Joshua Charlton has been charged in Livingston County with felony third-degree domestic assault.

The Highway Patrol arrested Charlton on August 26th on that charge, and he was held at the Grundy County Detention Center where a warrant was served. He was released on his own recognizance, and he was not to have contact with the victim or possess firearms.

Another warrant was issued on August 31st. Bond was set at $10,000 cash only with special conditions, including not having contact with the victim. The court found the summons to be sufficient as Charlton poses a danger to the victim.

An application was filed for a special prosecuting attorney, and Caldwell County Prosecuting Attorney Brady Kopek of Kingston was appointed.

The court sustained a motion for a change of judge, and the case was assigned to Daren Adkins.