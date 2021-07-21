Leadership Northwest Missouri class of 2021 graduates 19 from the region

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri recently held their 2021 graduation ceremony in Cameron at the Cameron Community Center. The celebration began with a welcome by Master of Ceremonies, Julie Robertson, Chair of the Graduation Planning Committee and 2020 LNWMO alum. Tim Wymes, 2020 LNWMO alum, blessed the group with an invocation prior to dinner. Katelyn Addison and Tammy Sparks, members of the Class of 2021, reflected on their class year sharing memorable moments, followed by a video presentation created by Jenna Stevens, Class of 2021.

Dr. Tim Crowley shared uplifting leadership thoughts with all in attendance. Brenda Williams, Board Finance Member and 2007 LNWMO alum presented a token of appreciation to Program Sponsors-Affiliate: Community Foundation of Northwest Missouri; Gold: BTC Bank; Silver: Farmers State Bank and Northwest Missouri State University; Bronze: Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Gower Area Chamber of Commerce, Hedrick Medical Center, Mosaic Life Care, Nodaway Valley Bank and St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce. Rachel Davidson, Board President, and 2019 LNWMO alum recognized retiring board members: Ashlee Driskell, Tarkio, and Dr. Lindsay Oram, Trenton, both alumni of LNWMO Class of 2018.

Brenda Williams presented the Leadership Northwest Missouri Citizenship Award for 2021 to Steve Schieber, Chief Executive Officer of Saint Luke’s Health System’s Critical Access Region, Chillicothe, MO. Not only has Steve achieved success professionally, but he has also continued to inspire countless individuals, been involved with a wide array of community groups and projects, and mentored and developed many leaders. Additionally, he has overseen and led numerous initiatives to enhance and grow health-related services within Saint Luke’s Critical Access Region, which provides valuable health care services to thousands of residents in rural areas, where access to quality health care would otherwise be limited. Steve is also an alum of the first class of LNWMO, Class of 2001.

During this year’s graduation ceremony, a new award was bestowed to a very worthy individual. The Leadership Northwest Missouri Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to honor Dr. Bob Bush. Dr. Bush was very instrumental in the creation and implementation of Leadership Northwest Missouri, now in its 21st year. Bob is an alum of Leadership Northwest Missouri, having participated in the first class of 2001. He has always been a true catalyst for change and has left a big imprint on Northwest Missouri that will transcend for generations to come.

Rachel Davidson presented each of the 19 graduating class members a plaque for completing the program. Graduates from the 2021 class, “The Comeback Class,” represented the following Northwest Missouri Counties-Andrew County: Jennifer Jarvis; Buchanan County: Megan Atha, Becky Kendrick; Carroll County: Lesley Delaney, Kate Lyons; Clinton County: Jake Forsythe; Gentry County: Tammy Sparks; Grundy County: Melissa King, Shane Lynch, Jenna Stevens; Harrison County: Katelyn Addison; Holt County: David Lucas; Livingston County: Kyle Pittman; Mercer County: Tiffany Berndt, Marcia Cox; Nodaway County: Brooke Byland, Samantha Cole, Heather Shumake, Mike Stolte.

Leadership Northwest Missouri is a leadership development program designed to bring together participants from throughout a 19-county region to build, strengthen and inspire leaders through training and networking experiences. This class began in January and continued through July with monthly sessions in various Northwest Missouri communities. Classes during the 2021 class year were held in St. Joseph, Carrollton, Oregon, Maryville, and Trenton as well as some Zoom sessions. Each session contained instruction on various leadership skills, in-depth examination of various issues facing the region, and hands-on exercises. In addition to entrepreneurship, other regional issues that were addressed included quality of life, youth empowerment, infrastructure, recreation, agriculture, workforce development, team empowerment, healthcare, mental health, regional awareness, regional vitality, and education.

LNWMO Board Members joining the board are Dr. Kristen Alley, Galt; Marcus Casady, Maryville; Julie Cobb, St. Joseph; Jennifer Jarvis, Savannah; and Heather Shumake, Burlington Junction.

