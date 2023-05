Laredo School District releases list of student awards and achievements

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo School District has released a comprehensive list of awards and achievements each student has attained throughout the year.

Kindergarten Awards 2023

Lorelei Hecker

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)

Most Improved iReady Math

Super Reading Award

I’m Staying Award

Tyson Lowrey

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Sight Word Star Award (mastery of Journeys 88 sight words)

Most Improved iReady Reading

Hard Worker Award (most iready lessons passed 184)

No Gray Area Award

Hadee Pacio

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Most Animated Award

Korbin Reeter

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Marvelous Mathematician Award

Energizer Bunny Award

Hadley Surber

Missouri Reading Circle Certificate

Book It! Certificate

Best Sense of Humor Award

1st/2nd Young’s End of the Year Awards 2022-2023

Connor Bower

*Reading Circle

*Super Speller

*Scientist Award

*Math Whiz

*MOST iReady Passed

*Eagle Award

Marlena Hecker

*Reading Circle

*Super Speller

*Scientist Award

*Math Whiz

*Bee Award

Addison Price

*Scientist Award

*Panda Award

Lucas Russell

*Scientist Award

*MOST Improved iReadys

*Otter Award

Chloe Smiley

*Scientist Award

*Caterpillar Award



Autumn Barr

*Scientist Award

*Giraffe Award



Grayson Bingham

*Reading Circle

*Super Speller

*Scientist Award

*Math Whiz

*MOST iReady Passed

*Jellyfish Award



Molly Eckert

*Scientist Award

*Firefly Award



Mady Glidewell

Reading Circle

Super Speller

Scientist Award

Math Whiz

MOST Improved iReadys

Bird Award



Kayden Jones

Scientist Award

Spider Award



Blayden Robbins

Super Speller

Scientist Award

Math Whiz

Tiger Award

3rd/4th Grade End of the Year Awards

Austyn Burkeybile

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Highest Percentage i-Ready Passed Reading 3rd

Multiplication Master 1-11

Most improved i-Ready Reading

Moose Award

Jazaniah Jones

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Giraffe Award

Macey Lowrey

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Multiplication Master

i-Ready Top Diagnostic Math Score 3rd

Most i-Ready Passed 3rd (90)

Super Speller

Caterpillar Award

Isabel May

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Super Speller

i-Ready Top Diagnostic Reading Score 3rd

Bunny Award

Caden Reeter

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Highest percentage of i-Ready Reading pass rate 3rd

Butterfly Award

Gage Smiley

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Highest percentage of i-Ready Math pass rate 3rd

Duck Award

Carter Tobias

Completion of 3rd Grade

Reading Circle

Multiplication Master 1-11

Spider Award

Brantley Gott

Completion of 4th Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Highest Percentage i-Ready Rate passed

Cheetah Award

Landon Gott

Completion of 4th Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Multiplication Master

Most i-Ready Reading Passed 4th

Most i-ReadyMath passed 4th

i-Ready Top Diagnostic Reading Score 4th

i-Ready Top Diagnostic Math Score 4th

Highest percentage Rate Passed Reading 4th

Most improved i-Ready Math 4th

Owl Award

Autumn Russell

Completion of 4thGrade

Reading Circle

Outer Award

Kyrian Reeter

Completion of 4th Grade

Reading Circle

Book-it

Shark Award

5th-8th Grade end of year awards

Top S.S. Grade

5th-Megan Lowrey

6th-Kenzie Bower

7th-Emma Lowrey

8th-Adalynn Bower

Top Reading Grade

5th-Megan Lowrey

6th-Summer Meeker

7th-Emma Lowrey

8th-Adalynn Bower

Highest IXL Score

5th-Megan Lowrey

6th-Summer Meeker

7th-Emma Lowrey

8th-Catelin Bowe

Most Improved IXL Score

5th-Isabella Bonnell & Tymberlynn Limkemann

6th-David Bonnell

7th-River Limkemann

8th-Cozette McLain

Highest i-Ready Score



5th-Megan Lowrey

6th-Summer Meeker

7th-Emma Lowrey

8th-Catelin Bowe

Most Improved i-Ready Score



5th-Isabella Bonnell

6th-Kenzie Bower

7th-River Limkemann

8th-Cozette McLain

Most Improved I-Ready Diagnostic

8th grade – Adalynn Bower

7th Grade – Bella Cervantes

6th Grade – Leighton Whipple

5th Grade – Isabella Bonnell

Most Improved IXL Diagnostic

8th Grade – Catelin Bowe

7th Grade – River Limkemann

6th Grade – Kenzie Bower

5th Grade – Megan Lowrey

Most I-Ready Lessons Completed

1st Megan Lowrey (53)

2nd Catelin Bowe (52)

3rd Adalynn Bower (41)

