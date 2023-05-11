CPR class to be offered at Grundy County Health Department

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Health Department, Grundy County Ambulance, and Trenton Fire Department are partnering to offer a hands-only CPR class.

There will be two sessions in the lower level of the health department of Trenton: June 5th at noon and June 6th at 5 pm.

The free class will teach how to perform CPR without mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

A 30-minute session will cover the basics of CPR. That includes how to recognize the signs of cardiac arrest, call for help, and perform chest compressions. Participants will be able to practice these skills on a mannequin under the guidance of a certified instructor.

The Grundy County Health Department reports that hands-only CPR is recommended for use on adults who collapse suddenly and are unresponsive. By immediately starting chest compressions, blood is circulated throughout the body, which can help maintain vital organ function until emergency medical services arrive.

Registration is not required for the sessions on June 5th and 6th.

