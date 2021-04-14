Laredo Lions Club to hold Dine In/Dine Out Breakfast fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Laredo Lions Club will hold a Dine In or Dine Out Breakfast Fundraiser April 17th to benefit local and worldwide Lions projects. Food will be served at the Laredo Community Center from 8 to 1 o’clock.

The menu includes pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy, fruit, coffee, and juice.

A free-will offering will be taken. Proceeds will go toward projects such as helping the blind and hearing impaired; those with diabetes, who are hungry, and who have cancer; and with disaster relief.

Social distancing will be practiced inside at the Laredo Lions Club Breakfast on April 17th. Delivery will be available to vehicles.

Related