Laredo Board of Education rolls back tax rate by 17 cents

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education set the school district’s tax rate on Monday evening.

Secretary Robin Griswold reports the tax rate was rolled back 17 cents to $5.99.36 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.

Transportation items were approved, including bus routes, allowing students within one mile to be picked up, and implementation of a late start schedule. Other items approved include free and reduced lunch eligibility criteria guidelines, the Annual Secretary of the Board Report, and the Special Education Compliance Plan.

There was a tour of the Laredo School building and the district’s audit is scheduled for Thursday, August 15, 2019. Laredo R-7 will celebrate Grandparents Day on October 4th and a Christmas program will be the evening of December 10th at 6 o’clock.

The board held an executive session, but no announcements were made.