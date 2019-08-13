Brad Griffin promoted to TMU Electric Distribution Supervisor

In an executive session on Monday night, the Trenton City Council promoted a city employee to Electric Distribution Supervisor.

City Administrator Ron Urton reports the council unanimously agreed to promote foreman Brad Griffin to the position, effective September 1st. Griffin will fill the Electric Distribution Supervisor position currently held by Mark Newton who will retire August 31st.

Urton notes Griffin’s promotion will include a $3,000 per year pay increase to $54,043 per year and an additional increase of $1,500 after a six-month probation period.