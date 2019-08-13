Spickard Board of Aldermen to hold special session on Thursday

The Spickard Board of Aldermen will meet in special session Thursday, August 15, 2019, regarding various matters.

The meeting will be held at the Spickard City Hall that night at 7 o’clock.

Items on the agenda include sewer and water updates, the clerk’s report, a financial report and claims, fairgrounds, the fire department, a dump truck, petty cash, wages, new water meters.

Other matters to be discussed include the Spickard Special Road District, an attorney, new hires, and setting of the next meeting. Several individuals are to speak at the special Spickard Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday night. They include Betty Lee and Kelli Girdner with the Spickard Special Road District, Lewis Griffin about the fairgrounds, and Robert Blozvich about the sewer charge.