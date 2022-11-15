Laredo Board of Aldermen approve new water rates

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Laredo Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance on November 14th that revised the customer water rate.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the new rates for residential and commercial customers include water usage for the first 1,000 gallons, or a fraction of that, which will be billed at the base rate of $49 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed a usage rate of $12.75 per 1,000 gallons.

Candidate filing for the April 4th Municipal Election will be from December 6th through 27th. There will be two aldermen at large positions open for two-year terms. The offices are currently held by Derek Eckert and Amanda Tobias.