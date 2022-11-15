Scammers calling Trenton residents, claiming to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The City of Trenton reports it has been made aware of a scam involving calls that claim to be from Trenton Municipal Utilities.

The city advises that the calls come from an automated system that tells customers their bills are delinquent and to press a button to pay or leave information.

The city asks residents to not provide any information about their accounts if contacted. TMU will call when customers are late with payments, but they request that customers contact the office to arrange payment. Calls will come from TMU’s main phone number.

TMU will not request customers provide information over the phone unless customers call them directly to give the information.