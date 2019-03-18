KTTN Programming Change: NCMC Pirates basketball games to be carried on KTTN and KGOZ

With the North Central Missouri College Pirates playing in the National Junior College Tournament for Division Two, the decision has been made to carry the game on both KTTN and KGOZ on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The pre-game interview will start at 12:40 with a tip time in Danville, Illinois at 1 o’clock.

That means, KTTN will not air trading post on Tuesday, but we will do so on Wednesday. North Central’s second game in the tournament will be played sometime on Wednesday, however, the time depends on the outcome of the Tuesday basketball game.

Our sponsors for the first-ever national tournament appearance by the NCMC men will have their messages heard on both FM stations at the same time and streaming audio will be available the KTTN website.

Due to circumstances beyond our control, our play by play broadcast announcer will be Tom Barnes of WDAN radio from the tournament host school at Danville Community College.