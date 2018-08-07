KCP&L files to increase utility bill rates

Kansas City Power and Light Company has made two filings with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel and purchased power adjustment charge on its electric customers’ bills.

The first filing proposes to adjust the charge to reflect the fuel and purchased power costs for the period from January through June 2018. The second filing is KCP&L’s true-up filing.

The Public Service Commission reports a residential customer using 1,000-kilowatt hours of electricity per month will see the charge increase by about 60 cents per month with the proposed change taking effect October 1st.

Applications to intervene and participate in the cases must be filed by August 16 with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information Service at the Public Service Commission website. Citizens wishing to comment should contact the Office of the Public Counsel or the Public Service Commission staff.

KCP&L serves about 272,800 electric customers in Missouri, including customers in Livingston County in the Green Hills area.

Like this: Like Loading...