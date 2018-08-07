Serve Trenton event set for September 29th and 30th

The dates have been set for this year’s Serve Trenton which is an event established to provide an opportunity for community members to come together to serve the community.

The Serve Trenton event will be held September 29th and 30th and is set to start at the C. F. Russell Stadium. If there is inclement weather, the event will start at the Trenton High School.

The purpose of the event is to glorify God and be the church through unified service by identifying areas of need in the community, organizing projects, and assigning teams to co-labor with one another. Serve Trenton will partner with local churches, non-profits, and service organizations with emphasis placed on projects that serve the elderly, orphans, and impoverished.

Community construction and beautification projects will also be considered. Willing men, women, and youth can participate in the event by being project coordinators, preparing and delivering lunches, volunteering for projects, and watching the children of serving parents. Lunch and a T-shirt will be provided to volunteers.

Project and registration forms are due by September 7th with those interested in taking part asked to visit the Serve Trenton Facebook page to register to volunteer for one or both days, or simply to gain more information.

More information can also be found by sending an email to [email protected].

