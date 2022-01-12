Kansas woman injured in crash on I-35

Local News January 12, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Leavenworth, Kansas woman sustained minor injuries when the car she drove lost control on Interstate 35 in Cameron Wednesday morning January 12.

Emergency medical services transported 34-year-old Heather Pierce to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The car traveled north on Interstate 35 before it ran off the east side of the road, struck a guardrail, and came to rest.

The vehicle was totaled and Pierce was wearing a seat belt

The Cameron police and fire departments assisted at the scene of the crash.

