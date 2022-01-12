Chillicothe woman charged with child abuse after allegedly causing brain bleed and skull fracture in 10 month old baby

A report of a baby being taken by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital the night of January 10th with what were described as serious injuries led to the arrest of a 27-year-old woman.

Online court information shows Jessica Nicole Gamble of Chillicothe has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child involving serious emotional or physical injury and no sexual contact. No bond is allowed. A bond hearing is scheduled in Livingston County on January 19th.

Chillicothe Shift Supervisor Matthew McCurry reports police officers and the Children’s Division began an investigation, and officers contacted the Chillicothe Detectives Unit. It was reported the child was in the custody of a babysitter at the time of the injury.

A probable cause statement says that after the 10-month-old had been in Gamble’s care, it was determined he had a brain bleed and skull fracture. Gamble allegedly admitted to tossing the child in a crib, shaking him, and choking him to get him to stop crying.