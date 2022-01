Incumbents filed for open positions on the Laredo Board of Aldermen.

Carol Holloway filed for mayor, Bruce McFie and Helen Golden filed for alderman at large two-year terms, and Amanda Tobias filed for the alderman at large one-year unexpired term.

City Clerk Ashley Bonnett reports the Laredo Board of Aldermen will not need to hold an election in April because the number of candidates filing is the same as the number of open positions.