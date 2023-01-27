Job Fair for high school seniors set for St. Joseph

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

There are two contacts in Trenton for a job fair, two months from now, in St. Joseph.

The job fair for high school seniors of northwest Missouri is scheduled for Tuesday, March 28th. Booths, featuring potential employers, will be open that morning from 9 am until noon. The event will be held on the 2nd floor of the Blum Union at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.

Organizers anticipate high schools will allow seniors to attend. Employers can reserve space for free.

Contacts for more information on the March 28th job fair include from the local area, Kasey Bailey, the regional director for root ED and Brent Stevens, the executive director for the Northwest Workforce Development Board.

Questions for those seeking more information may be directed to [email protected] and [email protected].

