Pleasant View 8th grader places 1st in Grundy County Spelling Bee

Local News January 28, 2023 KTTN News
Spelling Bee
An eighth grader at Pleasant View R-6, Julianna Mullins placed first, and a seventh grader at Pleasant View, Lilly Ferguson, placed second on Saturday in the Grundy County Spelling Bee.

The first alternate is Braxton Wilson, an eighth grader in the Trenton R-9 School District. The second alternate is Kruiz Allnut, a seventh grader at Grundy R-5.

The Grundy County Spelling Bee was hosted by Trenton Middle School and held in the Performing Arts Center.

The deciding word in the spelling bee was “sluggard.”

The Northwest Regional Spelling Bee is slated for March 4th in St. Joseph.

