A precautionary boil advisory was issued this morning for portions of the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District following repairs to a water main break.

Affected are rural water customers on East 3rd Street; 3rd Street, and Paris Road, each between Highway C and Pacific Road.

The precautionary boil advisory, which will continue until further notice, was issued by the water district office in Milan.

