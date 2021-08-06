Jamesport Junior Livestock Show results announced

Livestock Show
Officials have announced the results of the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show for 2021.

Sheep:

  • Grand Champion Ram: Bo Meeker
  • Reserve Champion Ram: none
  • Grand Champion Ewe: Cole Hartschen
  • Reserve Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck
  • Grand Champion Market Lamb: Harlee Beck
  • Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen
  • Jr Showmanship: Cole Hartschen
  • Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Hadlie Beck
  • Sr. Showmanship: Hailee Beck
  • Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Bo Meeker

Goats:

  • Grand Champion Buck: Neveah Wolbird
  • Reserve Champion Buck: Kayla Henry
  • Grand Champion Doe: Wyatt Ellis
  • Reserve Champion Doe: Kaydence Clevenger
  • Grand Champion Market: Jaycie Stimpson
  • Reserve Champion Market: Olivia Anderson
  • Jr. Showmanship: Ethan Anderson
  • Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Neveah Wolbird
  • Sr. Showmanship: Julia Stimpson
  • Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Wyatt Ellis 

Swine:

  • Grand Champion Boar: Grason Park
  • Reserve Champion Boar:  Cash Walker
  • Grand Champion Gilt: Bailey Miller
  • Reserve Champion Gilt: Braelyn Windham
  • Grand Champion Market: Brock Windham
  • Reserve Champion Market: Dawson Lightner
  • Jr. Showmanship: Macie Rodenburg
  • Sr. Showmanship: Jaiden Rodenburd

Cattle: 

  • Grand Champion Bull: Kale Batson
  • Reserve Champion Bull; Abigail Clark
  • Grand Champion Heifer: Allena Allen
  • Reserve Champion Heifer: Allena Allen
  • 3rd: Sullivan Bird
  • 4th: Allena Allen
  • 5th: Emma Henderson
  • Grand Champion Market: Eli Stephens
  • Reserve Champion Market: Scout VanGendren
  • Jr. Showmanship: Abby Clark
  • Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Grant Waters
  • Sr. Showmanship: Allena Allen
  • Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Gage Swindler

Poultry/Fowl:

  • Grand Champion of Show: Jacob Smith
  • Reserve Champion of Show: Jacob Smith
  • Champion Large Fowl: McKenzie Bauman
  • Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith
  • Reserve Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith
  • Champion Turkey: Lane Bauman
  • Sr. Showmanship: Jacob Smith
  • Jr. Showmanship: Lane Bauman

Rabbits:

  • Grand Champion of Show: Robyn Snuffer
  • Reserve Champion of Show: Tegan Clark
  • Best Four Class Rabbit: Tegan Clark
  • Reserve Four Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer
  • Best Six Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer
  • Sr. Showmanship: Dakota Allen
  • Jr. Showmanship: Adaline Anderson
  • Best of Breed 6 Class: Robyn Snuffer
  • Best Opposite Sex of Breed Six Class: Robyn Snuffer

 

