Jamesport Junior Livestock Show results announced

Officials have announced the results of the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show for 2021.
Sheep:
- Grand Champion Ram: Bo Meeker
- Reserve Champion Ram: none
- Grand Champion Ewe: Cole Hartschen
- Reserve Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck
- Grand Champion Market Lamb: Harlee Beck
- Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen
- Jr Showmanship: Cole Hartschen
- Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Hadlie Beck
- Sr. Showmanship: Hailee Beck
- Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Bo Meeker
Goats:
- Grand Champion Buck: Neveah Wolbird
- Reserve Champion Buck: Kayla Henry
- Grand Champion Doe: Wyatt Ellis
- Reserve Champion Doe: Kaydence Clevenger
- Grand Champion Market: Jaycie Stimpson
- Reserve Champion Market: Olivia Anderson
- Jr. Showmanship: Ethan Anderson
- Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Neveah Wolbird
- Sr. Showmanship: Julia Stimpson
- Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Wyatt Ellis
Swine:
- Grand Champion Boar: Grason Park
- Reserve Champion Boar: Cash Walker
- Grand Champion Gilt: Bailey Miller
- Reserve Champion Gilt: Braelyn Windham
- Grand Champion Market: Brock Windham
- Reserve Champion Market: Dawson Lightner
- Jr. Showmanship: Macie Rodenburg
- Sr. Showmanship: Jaiden Rodenburd
Cattle:
- Grand Champion Bull: Kale Batson
- Reserve Champion Bull; Abigail Clark
- Grand Champion Heifer: Allena Allen
- Reserve Champion Heifer: Allena Allen
- 3rd: Sullivan Bird
- 4th: Allena Allen
- 5th: Emma Henderson
- Grand Champion Market: Eli Stephens
- Reserve Champion Market: Scout VanGendren
- Jr. Showmanship: Abby Clark
- Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Grant Waters
- Sr. Showmanship: Allena Allen
- Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Gage Swindler
Poultry/Fowl:
- Grand Champion of Show: Jacob Smith
- Reserve Champion of Show: Jacob Smith
- Champion Large Fowl: McKenzie Bauman
- Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith
- Reserve Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith
- Champion Turkey: Lane Bauman
- Sr. Showmanship: Jacob Smith
- Jr. Showmanship: Lane Bauman
Rabbits:
- Grand Champion of Show: Robyn Snuffer
- Reserve Champion of Show: Tegan Clark
- Best Four Class Rabbit: Tegan Clark
- Reserve Four Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer
- Best Six Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer
- Sr. Showmanship: Dakota Allen
- Jr. Showmanship: Adaline Anderson
- Best of Breed 6 Class: Robyn Snuffer
- Best Opposite Sex of Breed Six Class: Robyn Snuffer