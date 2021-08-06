Jamesport Junior Livestock Show results announced

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Officials have announced the results of the Jamesport Junior Livestock Show for 2021.

Sheep:

Grand Champion Ram: Bo Meeker

Reserve Champion Ram: none

Grand Champion Ewe: Cole Hartschen

Reserve Champion Ewe: Harlee Beck

Grand Champion Market Lamb: Harlee Beck

Reserve Champion Market Lamb: Cole Hartschen

Jr Showmanship: Cole Hartschen

Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Hadlie Beck

Sr. Showmanship: Hailee Beck

Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Bo Meeker

Goats:

Grand Champion Buck: Neveah Wolbird

Reserve Champion Buck: Kayla Henry

Grand Champion Doe: Wyatt Ellis

Reserve Champion Doe: Kaydence Clevenger

Grand Champion Market: Jaycie Stimpson

Reserve Champion Market: Olivia Anderson

Jr. Showmanship: Ethan Anderson

Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Neveah Wolbird

Sr. Showmanship: Julia Stimpson

Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Wyatt Ellis

Swine:

Grand Champion Boar: Grason Park

Reserve Champion Boar: Cash Walker

Grand Champion Gilt: Bailey Miller

Reserve Champion Gilt: Braelyn Windham

Grand Champion Market: Brock Windham

Reserve Champion Market: Dawson Lightner

Jr. Showmanship: Macie Rodenburg

Sr. Showmanship: Jaiden Rodenburd

Cattle:

Grand Champion Bull: Kale Batson

Reserve Champion Bull; Abigail Clark

Grand Champion Heifer: Allena Allen

Reserve Champion Heifer: Allena Allen

3rd: Sullivan Bird

4th: Allena Allen

5th: Emma Henderson

Grand Champion Market: Eli Stephens

Reserve Champion Market: Scout VanGendren

Jr. Showmanship: Abby Clark

Reserve Jr. Showmanship: Grant Waters

Sr. Showmanship: Allena Allen

Reserve Sr. Showmanship: Gage Swindler

Poultry/Fowl:

Grand Champion of Show: Jacob Smith

Reserve Champion of Show: Jacob Smith

Champion Large Fowl: McKenzie Bauman

Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith

Reserve Champion Bantam: Jacob Smith

Champion Turkey: Lane Bauman

Sr. Showmanship: Jacob Smith

Jr. Showmanship: Lane Bauman

Rabbits:

Grand Champion of Show: Robyn Snuffer

Reserve Champion of Show: Tegan Clark

Best Four Class Rabbit: Tegan Clark

Reserve Four Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer

Best Six Class Rabbit: Robyn Snuffer

Sr. Showmanship: Dakota Allen

Jr. Showmanship: Adaline Anderson

Best of Breed 6 Class: Robyn Snuffer

Best Opposite Sex of Breed Six Class: Robyn Snuffer

