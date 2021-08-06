Chillicothe City Council to meet on August 9

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council will hold a public hearing to consider an ordinance setting the property tax rates for the city. The hearing will be during the council’s meeting at the Chillicothe Municipal Utilities meeting room on August 9, 2021, at 5:30 pm.

The proposed tax levy for all property real, personal, and mixed is 68.52 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the general reserve fund for the city. That is .65 cents less than last year. The proposed tax levy for all property real, personal, and mixed is 19.27 cents per $100 of assessed valuation for the parks fund, which is a decrease of .18 cents from last year.

The agenda for the Chillicothe City Council meeting also includes ordinances regarding the use of shipping and storage containers and amending the curfew age for any person under the age of 18. There will also be discussion regarding the codes violation processes and procedures; a nuisance property abatement at 615 Vine, 1016 Cherry, and 1547 Bryan; a request from a citizen to reduce the demolition assessment fee on tax sale property; the American Tower contract; amending city code involving vehicles for hire; and a request from Main Street to hold a craft beer event on Webster Street September 17.

A closed session is also on the agenda for the August 9 Chillicothe City Council meeting for real estate and employees and/or personnel.

Related