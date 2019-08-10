Jamesport Board of Education sets 2019-2020 tuition rate

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education set the tuition rate for 2019-2020 at a meeting Thursday evening.

The tuition rate will be $6,308, which is based on money the state uses to calculate per-pupil funding.

The board selected a one-year rate from the Home Exchange Bank for a $150,000 certificate of deposit at two point two six percent annual percentage yield. The state and local compliance plans for Special Education were approved. The budget was discussed, but no action was taken. Missouri School Boards Association policy updates were reviewed.

An executive session was held for personnel and student records.

A tax rate hearing will be held in the superintendent’s office on the evening of August 22nd at 6 o’clock.