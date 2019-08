The Highway Patrol reports a Harris man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove ran off the road five miles east of Harris Friday night.

A private vehicle transported 53-year-old Jerald Dahlberg to the Sullivan County Memorial Hospital of Milan.

The pickup traveled east on Route E before it ran off the road and struck a ditch, which caused minor damage to the vehicle.

The Patrol notes Dahlberg did not wear a seat belt.