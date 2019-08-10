MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of August 12, 2019

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in north Missouri for the week of August 12 – 18.

Continued flooding may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region such as pothole patching, striping, signal work, etc., in addition to the work mentioned below.

All work is weather permitting and subject to change.

Andrew County

Route O – CLOSED at the Platte River Bridge for a bridge replacement project. The bridge will be closed through the end of September.

Business U.S. 71 – Resurfacing project from Main Street in Savannah to just south of Interstate 29, Aug. 12 – 15

U.S. Route 59 – Pavement repair from U.S. Route 71 to I-29, Aug. 12 – 15

Atchison County

Route CC – CLOSED until further notice due to a damaged culvert under the roadway

Route J – CLOSED at the Tarkio River Bridge for a bridge replacement project through the end of September.

U.S. Route 136 – Debris removal and shoulder repair from Route D to just west of I-29, Aug. 12 – 17

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 and I-229 – CLOSED for bridge joint repairs:

U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-229 southbound through August

I-229 northbound to U.S. Route 36 eastbound and westbound (Exit 4B) through August

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation at the Wakenda Creek Bridge through late September. This includes a 15-foot width restriction.

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Branch of Turkey Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding.

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project of the Mussel Fork River and Overflow Bridges west of Keytesville through early 2020. A one-lane, signalized bypass is in place during the replacement of the Mussel Fork River Overflow Bridge. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge replacement project of the Middle Fork Chariton River and Overflow bridges through early 2020. Traffic will be directed through the work zone with temporary traffic signals. A 10-foot width restriction is in place.

Clinton County

U.S. Route 169 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge south of Gower through September.

Route NN – Pothole patching from Route 33 to Route VV, Aug. 12 – 14

Route 33 – Pothole patching from Route 116 to Route PP, Aug. 14 – 16

Route Z – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 169 to the Platte County line, Aug. 14 – 16

Daviess County

Route C – CLOSED for bridge rehabilitation at the I-35 overpass through September.

Route 6 – Bridge maintenance at the Grand River and the Overflow bridges, Aug. 12 – Aug. 17. This includes a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route A – CLOSED until further notice at the Grand River bridge due to damage from flooding.

U.S. Route 136 – Sealing project from U.S. Route 169 in Stanberry to 1 mile west, Aug. 12 – 13

Route N – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 270th Street eastbound to 270th Street westbound, Aug. 14, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work, Aug. 14 – 16

Harrison County

Routes B and Y – Pothole patching, Aug. 12 – 16

I-35 – Resurfacing project from Eagleville to Bethany, Aug. 12 – 17

Route NN – Pothole patching from 190th Street to 180th Street, Aug. 15 – 16

Holt County

Route T – CLOSED until further notice at Mill Bluff Road due to roadway damage.

I-29 – Resurfacing project from the Davis Creek Bridge (mile marker 84) to U.S. Route 59 (mile marker 67), Aug. 12 – 16

U.S. Route 159 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 59 to Route P near Fortescue and from the Missouri River to Route 111, Aug. 12 – 17

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance westbound on the Locust Creek Bridge, Aug. 12 – 15

Route 11 – Bridge rehabilitation on the West Yellow Creek east of Brookfield, Aug. 12 – 16. This includes a 14-foot width restriction.

Route M – Resurfacing project from the northern Brookfield city limits to Route 11. Aug. 12 – 16. This project includes night work.

Livingston County

U.S. Route 65 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 36 in Chillicothe to County Road 228, Aug. 12 – 16. This project includes night work and a 12-foot width restriction.

Mercer County

Route 145 – CLOSED until further notice due to culvert damage from Route B to U.S. Route 136.

Route E – Resurfacing project near Harris and Route 139, Aug. 12 – 17

Nodaway County

Route B – Pothole patching, Aug. 12 – 13

U.S. Route 71 – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to Route A south of Maryville, Aug. 12 – 17

Route YY – Pothole patching, Aug. 14 – 16

Putnam County

Route N – CLOSED for bridge maintenance from Agave Trail to Blackberry Trail, Aug. 12, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 149 – Bridge maintenance at the Blackbird Creek Bridge, Aug. 13 – 14

Route 129 – Bridge maintenance at the Blackbird Creek Bridge, Aug. 15 – 16

Sullivan County

Route 6 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the West Locust Creek Bridge, east of Humphreys, and West Yellow Creek Bridge, east of Milan, through late August.

Route EE – CLOSED until further notice at the Medicine Creek Bridge due to damage from flooding. The roadway will remain closed until the rehabilitation project is completed in September.

Route PP – CLOSED until further notice at the East Medicine Creek Bridge after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is currently scheduled for replacement in the fiscal year 2020.

Route 139 – Intersection and sidewalk improvements through Newtown beginning on the south end of town working north (east side of the road) then south (west side of the road), Aug. 12 – 16.

Worth County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Middle Fork of the Grand River after a regularly scheduled inspection revealed critical deterioration to the structure. The bridge is part of Governor Parson’s Focus on Bridges plan and will be included in the September 2019 letting.

Route K – Pothole patching, Aug. 12 – 14