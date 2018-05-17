Is impeachment a done deal for Greitens? Not so fast!

The Missouri Legislature will enter an unprecedented phase on Friday evening – a special session to consider if impeachment proceedings should be launched against Governor Greitens. Mizzou political scientist Peverill Squire tells Missourinet he does not think impeachment would necessarily be a done deal.

If a special committee investigating the governor chooses to begin the impeachment process, the Missouri House would need 82 votes in favor of impeaching Greitens to continue the process in the Senate.

