Interstate 29 closure now extended to St. Joseph due to flooding

Those who would normally use I-29 as a through route should instead use I-35 north from Kansas City to I-80 West in Des Moines to I-29 at Sioux City, South Dakota and vice-versa until further notice. This detour is subject to change with little notice, so check your route before traveling.

Drivers who join I-29 north of Kansas City can take US 71 North of St. Joseph and connect to I-35 via multiple connecting highways.

Do not assume that a highway that is clear of flooding in Missouri will be clear in Iowa, Kansas or Nebraska. Check other states’ routes as well as Missouri’s.