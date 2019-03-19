Interstate 29 closure now extended to St. Joseph due to flooding

Due to major flooding, full closure of I-29 is in place at the northbound I-29 at exit 56 (US Hwy 71 & 59) in St Joseph.
Those who would normally use I-29 as a through route should instead use I-35 north from Kansas City to I-80 West in Des Moines to I-29 at Sioux City, South Dakota and vice-versa until further notice. This detour is subject to change with little notice, so check your route before traveling.
Drivers who join I-29 north of Kansas City can take US 71 North of St. Joseph and connect to I-35 via multiple connecting highways.
Do not assume that a highway that is clear of flooding in Missouri will be clear in Iowa, Kansas or Nebraska. Check other states’ routes as well as Missouri’s.
You can check the MoDOT website for detailed information on road closures and detours in northwest Missouri.