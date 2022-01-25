Inmate dies at Chillicothe Correctional Center

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Missouri Department of Corrections reports an inmate at the Chillicothe Correctional Center has died.

Sixty-four-year-old Peggy Goodin was pronounced dead at the Saint Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City on Friday morning, January 21, 2022.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Goodin was serving a seven-year sentence for delivery of a controlled substance from Scotland County and two counts of possession of a controlled substance from Schuyler County.

Goodin was received into the Missouri Department of Corrections on January 9, 2020.

