Changes coming to Livingston County Library

Changes are being made at the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe.

Over the coming weeks, the non-fiction collection will move to the basement into the area where the children’s books were previously. Audiobooks and DVDs will also be moved downstairs.

The Livingston County Library notes access to the collections may be somewhat restricted during the process. The library believes the changes will allow it to serve patrons better by expanding the library’s collections.

Contact the library for more information at 660-646-0547.