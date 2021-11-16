Changes coming to Livingston County Library

Local News November 16, 2021November 16, 2021 KTTN News
Livingston County Library
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Changes are being made at the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe.

Over the coming weeks, the non-fiction collection will move to the basement into the area where the children’s books were previously. Audiobooks and DVDs will also be moved downstairs.

The Livingston County Library notes access to the collections may be somewhat restricted during the process. The library believes the changes will allow it to serve patrons better by expanding the library’s collections.

Contact the library for more information at 660-646-0547.

Post Views: 62
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.